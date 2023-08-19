2 dogs dead following Sheffield Lake house fire

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Two dogs died Friday night in Sheffield Lake as a result of a house fire, according to fire department officials.

Sheffield Lake fire officials say the fire occurred at 9:52 p.m. in the 4100 block of Belle Avenue.

SLFD says fire crews found the single-story home ablaze, and a second alarm was activated due to the heavy fire conditions.

SLFD confirmed they found a neighbor that entered the back of the home to look for occupants.

The neighbor was treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials confirmed the family was not home, but two dogs died as a result of the fire.

SLFD confirmed the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

