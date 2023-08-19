2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car flips during 2 car crash in front of Progressive Field in Downtown Cleveland

By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car flipped and ended up upside down during a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Carnegie Avenue and Ontario Street in Downtown Cleveland Saturday afternoon.

One person was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

An EMS unit remained on the scene to check on another patient.

One lane remained open to traffic as first responders worked the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with 19 News for the latest.

