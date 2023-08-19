2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Police: 34-year-old woman hospitalized following shooting on city’s East Side

Cleveland Police patrol cars.
Cleveland Police patrol cars.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman is hospitalized following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland Police officials say the shooting happened at 9:19 a.m. in the 12500 block of St. Clair Avenue, in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS officials confirmed they transported the woman to University Hospitals in critical condition.

Cleveland Police say one person is detained but no official arrests have been made in the shooting.

19 News has reached out to CPD for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Sheffield Lake fire officials say the fire occurred at 9:52 p.m. in the 4100 block of Belle...
2 dogs dead following Sheffield Lake house fire
New details on Strongsville teenager found guilty of murder revealed in re-surfaced TikTok
New details on Strongsville teenager found guilty of murder revealed in re-surfaced TikTok
Hudson teacher arrested a 2nd time after showing up at school
Hudson teacher arrested a 2nd time after showing up at school
THC and psilocybin mushroom products including gummies, vape cartridges and edibles were...
Bodycam vids show the moment when Portage County Sheriff’s deputies bust vape shop