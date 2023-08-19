Cleveland Police: 34-year-old woman hospitalized following shooting on city’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old woman is hospitalized following a shooting on Cleveland’s East Side.

Cleveland Police officials say the shooting happened at 9:19 a.m. in the 12500 block of St. Clair Avenue, in the city’s Glenville neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS officials confirmed they transported the woman to University Hospitals in critical condition.

Cleveland Police say one person is detained but no official arrests have been made in the shooting.

19 News has reached out to CPD for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

