2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Fallen tree blocks Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad(Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENINSULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad train was held up for several hours after a huge tree fell across its tracks Friday afternoon.

The train was heading back to Akron, according to the railroad’s Facebook page.

It took about two hours to clear the tree.

The CVSR wanted to thank passengers for their patience and understanding. They also wanted to give a special shout-out to all the staff and volunteers that helped make the best of the unexpected “adventure”!!

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

32-year-old Daniel Kovacic suspect in SWAT standoff
Suspect in Wickliffe hours-long standoff charged
Neighbors in Lake Erie Shores say the retention pond in their development wreaks of sewage and...
‘Someone could get sick;’ Painesville neighbors worry smelly pond is health hazard
The Resthaven Memory Gardens cemetery is drawing attention again for complaints from people in...
Avon cemetery gathers more complaints as families demand answers about flooding
Dominican culture
1st Dominican cultural festival being held Saturday in Cleveland