Fallen tree blocks Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

PENINSULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad train was held up for several hours after a huge tree fell across its tracks Friday afternoon.

The train was heading back to Akron, according to the railroad’s Facebook page.

It took about two hours to clear the tree.

The CVSR wanted to thank passengers for their patience and understanding. They also wanted to give a special shout-out to all the staff and volunteers that helped make the best of the unexpected “adventure”!!

