Guardians and Tigers split twin bill

Guards rally late in game two to get split
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
By Mark Schwab
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tigers jumped on Gavin Williams in the first game of Friday’s double header at Progressive Field. Detroit scored three times in the first inning off the young right-hander and held the lead the rest of the way, winning 4-2. Each team scored a run in the 9th.

Game two nearly went the way of the Tigers as well. They scored a run in the fourth inning and got a 1-0 lead. That nearly held up, but the Guardians bats finally came alive. Brayan Rocchio, Will Brennan and Gabriel Arias all drove in runs in a four-run uprising to give the Guards a 4-1 lead.

Emmanuel Clase slammed the door in the 9th for his 33rd save of the year.

