Northeast Ohio Weather: Beautiful late-summer weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Under mainly sunny skies today, highs will peak in the mid to upper 70s.

Clear skies tonight will allow lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be mainly sunny and more humid as highs summit in the upper 80s.

Fair skies Sunday night will include lows in the upper 60s.

Monday will be humid and will feature partly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s.

Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday will be coupled with highs around 80.

