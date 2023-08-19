Rocky River City Schools resource officer placed on leave

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Rocky River Police Chief George Lichman on Saturday confirmed a school resource officer for the Rocky River City Schools has been placed on administrative leave.

Chief Lichman says the school district on July 25 notified RRPD that the officer may have had communication with a high school student that was “inconsistent with his role as an SRO.”

The city referred the issue to an independent investigator, Lichman says, to determine if the communication occurred and if it was contrary to policy or law.

RRPD says the investigation is not yet complete, but preliminary information suggested that departmental policies may have been violated.

Lichman confirmed the officer was removed from his role as the district’s SRO and placed on paid leave while the investigation continues.

19 News has reached out to the Rocky River City Schools for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

