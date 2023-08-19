Suspect in Wickliffe hours-long standoff charged

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect from a standoff that happened at a Wickliffe apartment complex was charged Friday morning, according to Wickliffe police.

Police said on August 17, around 4:00 pm the Wickliffe Police Department got numerous phone calls reporting shots being fired in the area of the 1500 block of Ridgewick Dr.

When officers arrived on the scene several residents directed officers to a condominium where they say a man fired shots out of then retreated back inside.

After securing the area, officers attempted to contact the male resident with had no success.

The Western Lake County Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiator Team were called to the scene.

After several hours of failed attempts to contact the resident by phone and loudspeaker, the resident eventually came out of the condo and surrendered to officers without incident.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Daniel Kovacic.

A search warrant was executed by Wickliffe PD detectives where a handgun, holster, and ammunition were found as well as shell casings outside of the front door.

He was arrested and charged with Inducing Panic, Having Weapons While Under Disability (for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm), and Discharging a Firearm Within the City.

Kovacic was arraigned this morning given a bond of $50,000 and transported to the Lake County Jail.

There were no reported injuries during this incident.

Police said if anyone witnessed the incident or who has information pertinent to the investigation to call police or email Det. Lt. Coolick at jcoolick@cityofwickliffe.com

