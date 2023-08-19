Victim relieved wolf-hybrid is in custody after vicious attack

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spokeswoman for the City of Cleveland confirmed the Division of Animal Control Services seized the vicious, “wolf-hybrid” dog living in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

Laeann Amos-Reed was attacked by a loose dog while walking on E. 147th July 31, 2023 (@monimoments_ (19 News Viewer))

Laenn Amos-Reed says it shouldn’t have taken this long.

“I feel a sense peace, not complete peace internally because it still took 17 days for it to get picked up. Another incident could’ve happened in between July 31st to August the 16th when it got picked up,” she said.

Late last month, Amos-Reed was attacked by a loose dog as she was walking on E. 147th & near Kinsman.

She says a good Samaritan called 911 and helped get the dog away from her body.

An ambulance rushed her to the hospital with serious injuries to both her leg and hands. She was there 4 days.

City of Cleveland Animal Control officers came out to a home in the 3600 block of E. 147th and opened an investigation where at the time, two dogs resided.

However, public records reveal there was “confusion” about which dog attacked Amos-Reed, an Akita or a wolf-hybrid, which was identified as a “Level 2 Threat.”

Department policy is to pick up dangerous dogs but that didn’t happen, until 19 News started asking questions earlier this week about the weeks-long investigation.

“They went out to the house 3 times and I was still told, it’s still there, it’s doing a 10 day quarantine to make sure it doesn’t have rabies so my response was, let me remind them of how bad this is,” said Amos-Reed.

Thursday, a spokeswoman from the City of Cleveland confirmed that Animal Control officers finally seized the wolf-hybrid.

Amos-Reed and neighbors tell 19 News they’re relieved. The attack happened right near an elementary school and school starts on Monday.

Now that the animal is in custody, Amos-Reed said she can focus on her recovery, which she says doctors believe could take 1-2 years.

Neighbors told a 19 News crew that the dog owner put a stack of bricks and rocks in front of a gate to stop the dog from getting out.

The wolf-hybrid is being kept at the City’s kennel and doesn’t have rabies.

The dog’s owner, De’Cardo March is due in court Wednesday, August 23 for arraignment on criminal charges related to the dog attack. If convicted, he faces up to a $1,000 fine and up to 6 months in prison.

This story is developing and will be updated.

