3-year-old hit by vehicle at Lakewood intersection

Lakewood, Ohio (WOIO) - A 3-year-old child was taken to MetroHealth Hospital after being struck by an SUV in Lakewood Saturday night.

The accident happened at the intersection of Cohassett and Detroit Avenue just before 8 pm.

The child was alert and awake but police gave no details on their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, according to police.

The accident is under investigation.

