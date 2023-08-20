Brewster 12-year-old boy missing

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple agencies are searching for a 12-year-old boy in the Brewster area Sunday.

Police say Derrick Triesch was last seen wearing a black and white hooded jacket with dark shorts and crocs.

Triesch has blond hair and stands five-foot-six, Erie valley fire and Rescue officials say.

Police say the boy is nonviolent and skittish around strangers.

Anyone with information on Triesch’s whereabouts are asked to call police.

