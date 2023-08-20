2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brewster 12-year-old boy missing

Multiple agencies are searching for a 12-year-old boy in the Brewster area Sunday.
Multiple agencies are searching for a 12-year-old boy in the Brewster area Sunday.(Source: Brewster Fire Department)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple agencies are searching for a 12-year-old boy in the Brewster area Sunday.

Police say Derrick Triesch was last seen wearing a black and white hooded jacket with dark shorts and crocs.

Triesch has blond hair and stands five-foot-six, Erie valley fire and Rescue officials say.

Police say the boy is nonviolent and skittish around strangers.

Anyone with information on Triesch’s whereabouts are asked to call police.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

