Cleveland Guardians gift Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera custom guitar
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians on Sunday gifted Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera a custom guitar.
Cabrera, 40, will be retiring at the end of this season, and it is the final time he will be playing at Progressive Field.
“Congrats on a great career, Miggy!” the Guardians said in a Twitter post. “So happy you’ll never have to play here again.”
The guitar features Cabrera’s picture on it, with the Detroit Tigers colors and his No. 24.
