Cleveland Guardians gift Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera custom guitar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians on Sunday gifted Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera a custom guitar.

Cabrera, 40, will be retiring at the end of this season, and it is the final time he will be playing at Progressive Field.

“Congrats on a great career, Miggy!” the Guardians said in a Twitter post. “So happy you’ll never have to play here again.”

Congrats on a great career, Miggy! So happy you'll never play here again.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/GjEXutSOZj — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 20, 2023

The guitar features Cabrera’s picture on it, with the Detroit Tigers colors and his No. 24.

