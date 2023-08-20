2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians gift Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera custom guitar

Cleveland Guardians gift Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera custom guitar
Cleveland Guardians gift Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera custom guitar(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians on Sunday gifted Detroit Tigers DH Miguel Cabrera a custom guitar.

Cabrera, 40, will be retiring at the end of this season, and it is the final time he will be playing at Progressive Field.

“Congrats on a great career, Miggy!” the Guardians said in a Twitter post. “So happy you’ll never have to play here again.”

The guitar features Cabrera’s picture on it, with the Detroit Tigers colors and his No. 24.

