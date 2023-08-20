2 Strong 4 Bullies
Future of Parma high school discussed in emergency meeting

The Parma City School District on Saturday held an emergency meeting to discuss the future of one of its buildings originally set for demolition.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma City School District on Saturday held an emergency meeting to discuss the future of one of its buildings originally set for demolition.

The Aug. 19 meeting came following an open letter from Seven Hills Mayor Anthony Biasiotta, a Parma City Schools alum, who found that the district would have qualified for the funding needed to repair the Parma Senior High School without demolishing it.

19 News has obtained a copy of the open letter sent by Seven Hills Mayor Anthony Biasiotta, which can be viewed in full below:

The district’s meeting came with frustrations from concerned community members.

