2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Judge to hand down sentence for Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash

Mackenzie Shirilla, Dominic Russo, Davion Flanagan
Mackenzie Shirilla, Dominic Russo, Davion Flanagan(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Strongsville woman convicted of murdering her boyfriend and her friend in a 2022 car crash will be sentenced Monday afternoon.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Margaret Russo on Aug. 14 found 19-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla, who was 17 at the time of the crash that killed her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend, Davion Flanagan, guilty of the following crimes:

  • Four counts of murder
  • Four counts of felonious assault
  • Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide
  • One count of drug possession
  • One count of possessing criminal tools

Prosecutors introduced video of the crash during the bench trial, which started Aug. 7, which Judge Russo commented on as she delivered the verdict.

“She morphs from a responsible driver to literal hell on wheels as she makes her way down the street,” Judge Russo said in reference to the crash video. “She had a mission and she executed it with precision.”

WATCH: Strongsville teenager found guilty on all charges in 2022 double fatal crash

A social media video re-surfaced in the days leading up to the sentencing hearing that allegedly posted by Shirilla claiming drugs and narcotics did not have an effect on her.

RELATED: New details on Strongsville teenager found guilty of murder revealed in re-surfaced TikTok

Shirilla will receive her sentence in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday at 1 p.m.

View 19 News' previous coverage
Strongsville teenager found guilty on all charges in 2022 double fatal crash
Trial continues for Strongsville teen charged with murder in deadly crash
Trial begins for Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident
Hearing for Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident
$500K bond set for Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident
Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident must remain behind bars
Strongsville Police charge 18-year-old in double fatal accident
Strongsville Police: 2 dead, teen hospitalized after being trapped in car following crash

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

SWAT team spotted outside Cleveland home
SWAT team spotted outside Cleveland home after shots fired
The Parma City School District on Saturday held an emergency meeting to discuss the future of...
Future of Parma high school discussed in emergency meeting
Two people died Saturday following a 2-car crash in Sandusky County.
2 dead in Sandusky County 2-car crash, troopers say
Proposed Cuyahoga County Jail site
Public hearing held in Garfield Heights about possible plans for new Cuyahoga County Jail