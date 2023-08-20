2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents

By Alec Sapolin and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What are the odds?!

A newly-expanded family from Northeast Ohio will now be able to remember everyone’s birthdays but for the perfect reason: they’re all on the same day!

“Aug. 18, we all got the same birthday,” said Jose Ervin, Jr.

Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.(Chloe Ervin-Dozier)

Ervin Jr. says his fiancé, Scierra Blair, was originally due at the end of the month.

Ervin Jr. continues, saying his phone started ringing on August 17, and was told his fiancé was in labor.

Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.(Chloe Ervin-Dozier)

“They were going to bring them in on Aug. 17 so we said ‘let’s just wait until midnight,’” Ervin Jr. said.

Jose Ervin III was born at 12:35 a.m., with his sister A-ria being born at 12:36 a.m., both weighing in just over 5 pounds at Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital.

Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.(Chloe Ervin-Dozier)

Sunday morning, he gave 19 News reporter Sia Nyorkor a peek via FaceTime.

Jose Jr. says the fraternal twins are healthy and doing well, with mom, dad and the Cleveland Clinic staff providing them with excellent care.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

