Northeast Ohio Weather: Heat and humidity begin to build

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be mainly sunny and more humid as highs summit in the upper 80s.

Increasing cloudiness tonight will allow lows around 70°.

Monday will be humid and will feature partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday will be coupled with highs around 80°.

We’re watching for a hot and sultry Thursday with highs around 90° and heat index values around 100°.

