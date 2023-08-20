2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Heat and humidity begin to build
By Jon Loufman
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be mainly sunny and more humid as highs summit in the upper 80s.

Increasing cloudiness tonight will allow lows around 70°.

Monday will be humid and will feature partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s.

Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday will be coupled with highs around 80°.

We’re watching for a hot and sultry Thursday with highs around 90° and heat index values around 100°.

19 First Alert Weather Team is monitoring a significant warm-up headed into next week that will...
