SWAT team spotted outside Cleveland home after shots fired
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News crews are on scene of a SWAT situation in Cleveland.
Cleveland Police confirmed the SWAT team’s presence in the 3700 block of E. 55th Street.
Police confirmed they heard a shot fired prior to the SWAT team arriving.
