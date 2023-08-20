2 Strong 4 Bullies
SWAT team spotted outside Cleveland home after shots fired

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News crews are on scene of a SWAT situation in Cleveland.

Cleveland Police confirmed the SWAT team’s presence in the 3700 block of E. 55th Street.

Police confirmed they heard a shot fired prior to the SWAT team arriving.

19 News has reached out to CPD for more information.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

