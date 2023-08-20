Teenager, child shot at Akron’s Lane Field

2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that sent one teenager and one child to the hospital.
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that sent one teenager and one child to the hospital.

Police say they responded to a call for a shooting in the 600 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Officers found a 19-year-old man and a 7-year-old child struck in the shooting.

The 19-year-old was struck in the leg and did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police say the 7-year-old is currently undergoing surgery.

The investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

