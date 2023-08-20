2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Venus Williams drops out of Cleveland’s Tennis in the Land

Venus Williams returns a shot to Camila Giorgi, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S....
Venus Williams returns a shot to Camila Giorgi, of Italy, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Venus Williams announced Sunday she would no longer be competing in Cleveland’s Tennis in the Land.

In an email sent out by her PR representative, Williams says her knee has not been acting right and it can not support her playing right now.

“I’m so sorry that I’m not going to be able to make it to Cleveland,” Williams says in a released statement. “I’ve always wanted to play Tennis in the Land since it started, so I was really looking forward to it. I love the fans in the Midwest. You guys are awesome. And of course, I was looking forward to getting some matches to tune up for the US Open.”

Williams announced Friday that she would be competing in Tennis in the Land.

Tennis in the Land in its second year at the Nautica Entertainment Complex located in the Flats West bank had more than 30,000 fans and brought in around $4 million in total economic impact for the city.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians gift Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera custom guitar
Cleveland Guardians gift Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera custom guitar
Mackenzie Shirilla, Dominic Russo, Davion Flanagan
Judge to hand down sentence for Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash
SWAT team spotted outside Cleveland home
SWAT team spotted outside Cleveland home after shots fired
The Parma City School District on Saturday held an emergency meeting to discuss the future of...
Future of Parma high school discussed in emergency meeting