Venus Williams drops out of Cleveland’s Tennis in the Land

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Venus Williams announced Sunday she would no longer be competing in Cleveland’s Tennis in the Land.

In an email sent out by her PR representative, Williams says her knee has not been acting right and it can not support her playing right now.

“I’m so sorry that I’m not going to be able to make it to Cleveland,” Williams says in a released statement. “I’ve always wanted to play Tennis in the Land since it started, so I was really looking forward to it. I love the fans in the Midwest. You guys are awesome. And of course, I was looking forward to getting some matches to tune up for the US Open.”

Williams announced Friday that she would be competing in Tennis in the Land.

Tennis in the Land in its second year at the Nautica Entertainment Complex located in the Flats West bank had more than 30,000 fans and brought in around $4 million in total economic impact for the city.

