2 weeks left of ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign at Humane Society of Summit County

TWINSBURG, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking for a new best friend? Try the Humane Society of Summit County.

There are just about two weeks left in their ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign.

With local shelters seeing an unusually high number of dogs this year., now’s the perfect time to adopt.

More than 250 animals are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Summit County.

The humane society is one of hundreds across the country taking part in a nationwide “Clear The Shelters” campaign.

It’s coming at a good time, too, especially for the pups.

“Our dog numbers right now are extraordinary with 180 dogs on site,” said Director of Operations Kristin Branagan. “We typically see around 100 or so dogs this time last year.”

It’s unclear why. Branagan says it could have to do with more people working from home.

What is clear: the shelter is at full capacity of both cats and dogs and that’s where you come at home come in.

Adoption fees will be waived for all adult cats one year and older and dogs 40 pounds or heavier until the end of August.

There’s other ways to help, too.

“If you’re interested in opening up your heart or home, but don’t have the means to do it due to financials or long-term obligations, check out fostering,” said Branagan. “Even a weekend out of the shelter is a weekend that they can re-energize and maybe get into a new home and we learn more information.”

If you’re interested, call the Humane Society of Summit County at 330-487-0333, or visit their website.

It could be the beginning of a special new friendship and new lease on life.

