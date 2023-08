CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett is now helping the Browns OFF the field.

The Browns have restructured the contract of DE Myles Garrett, creating $12.868M in 2023 cap space, per source.



Cleveland now has close to $34M in cap space, easily the most in the NFL. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 21, 2023

Garrett, 27, has 3 more years and about $55 million left on his contract after this season.

The 4-time Pro Bowler has 74.5 career sacks in 6 NFL seasons

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.