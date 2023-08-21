2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival

The Asian Lantern Festival is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!
The Asian Lantern Festival is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has extended its Asian Lantern Festival.

Zoo officials say this year’s festival features hourly live acrobatic performances and culturally-inspired cuisine.

The annual festival, scheduled to run through Aug. 27, will now run through Sept. 16.

Editor’s note: The below video is from previous coverage.

On select nights, guests will be able to drive through the festival in their vehicles.

Tickets are available through the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo website or by clicking HERE.

The Asian Lantern Festival is a rain-or-shine event.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

