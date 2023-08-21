Cleveland shooting hospitalizes 21-year-old man, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man is hospitalized following a shooting in Cleveland Sunday evening.

Cleveland EMS dispatchers say the shooting happened in the 5300 block of Woodland Avenue at 11:30 p.m.

This is in the city’s Central neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS say they transported the 21-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim’s current condition is unknown.

Cleveland Police say they took two people in for questioning following a foot pursuit at approximately 2 a.m., which was caught on camera by a 19 News crew.

A Cleveland Police foot chase ends with two in custody. One at the Sunoco on E55th and one on Opportunity Corridor at Kinsman Road. The chase started at Griswold Avenue and Kinsman Road for unknown reasons. pic.twitter.com/Ql3O7vcEK2 — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) August 21, 2023

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.