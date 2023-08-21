Cleveland shooting hospitalizes 21-year-old man, police say
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man is hospitalized following a shooting in Cleveland Sunday evening.
Cleveland EMS dispatchers say the shooting happened in the 5300 block of Woodland Avenue at 11:30 p.m.
This is in the city’s Central neighborhood.
Cleveland EMS say they transported the 21-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.
The victim’s current condition is unknown.
Cleveland Police say they took two people in for questioning following a foot pursuit at approximately 2 a.m., which was caught on camera by a 19 News crew.
19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.