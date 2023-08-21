2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland shooting hospitalizes 21-year-old man, police say

Cleveland Police cars
Cleveland Police cars(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man is hospitalized following a shooting in Cleveland Sunday evening.

Cleveland EMS dispatchers say the shooting happened in the 5300 block of Woodland Avenue at 11:30 p.m.

This is in the city’s Central neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS say they transported the 21-year-old victim with gunshot wounds to MetroHealth Medical Center in critical condition.

The victim’s current condition is unknown.

Cleveland Police say they took two people in for questioning following a foot pursuit at approximately 2 a.m., which was caught on camera by a 19 News crew.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

