‘Criminal activity won’t be tolerated’: Portage County Sheriff after driver arrested with drugs, gun

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man who recently moved here from North Carolina was arrested after a traffic stop in Ravenna.

According to the Portage County Sheriff, the 30-year-old man was pulled over on July 26 on New Milford Road for marked lanes and following too closely.

According to deputies, there were indications of criminal activity and K9 Hulk was sent to do a search of the exterior of the vehicle.

Once K9 Hulk alerted on the vehicle, deputies conducted a search and said they found a loaded 9mm Glock pistol, Ecstasy, and drug paraphernalia.

The driver, whose name has not been released, is charged with improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

“While Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski welcomes anyone to our community, just know criminal activity won’t be tolerated,” posted the Portage County Sheriff on Facebook.

