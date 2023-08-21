2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Former Cleveland Mayor Jackson’s great-grandson to be sentenced for murder

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 20-year-old great-grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson is scheduled to be sentenced Monday by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shirley Strickland for a deadly shooting in 2022.

On Aug. 16, Donald Jackson-Gates pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and having weapons under disability. Former Mayor Jackson was in court for plea.

Jackson-Gates shot and killed Chris’Shon Jaquez Coleman on May 14, 2022 on the city’s East side.

The 20-year-old victim was hanging out near East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue when Jackson-Gates approached and shot him several times.

Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene by Cleveland EMS.

Jackson-Gates was taken into custody June 7, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Christopher Mason (Source: WOIO)
Sentencing for man convicted of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter
Cleveland cartoonist creating change with coloring books
Cleveland cartoonist creating change with coloring books
The Asian Lantern Festival is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival
Cleveland Police cars
Cleveland shooting hospitalizes 21-year-old man, police say