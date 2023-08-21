2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Guardians claim C Eric Haase off waivers; veteran was released by Detroit and returns to Cleveland

Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during...
Detroit Tigers' Eric Haase celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)(Mary Schwalm | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — Eric Haase’s baseball journey has brought him back to Cleveland.

The Guardians claimed the veteran catcher off waivers Monday, two days after he was released by the Detroit Tigers. That’s the team he grew up rooting for in Michigan and played on for four seasons.

The 30-year-old Haase broke in with Cleveland, which drafted him 2011. He made his debut for the club in 2018 and played two seasons for the Guardians before being traded.

The Tigers designated him for assignment Saturday during their four-game series in Cleveland after Haase struggled at the plate this season. The right-handed hitter batted just .129 against left-handers and his role had been diminishing while splitting time with catcher Jake Rogers.

Detroit manager AJ Hinch said the decision to release Haase was emotional and difficult, and he had hoped he would get picked up.

Enter the Guardians, who have spent most of this season trying to patch up their catching situation. Mike Zunino, signed as a free agent in the offseason to bring power to Cleveland’s lineup, was released in June.

The Guardians brought up rookie catcher Bo Naylor and used utilityman David Fry behind the plate before he got hurt.

To make room for Haase, the team designated catcher Zack Collins for assignment. He spent most of the season at Triple-A Columbus before a recent callup to Cleveland.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera runs after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a...
Cabrera singles, Torkelson and Carpenter homer as Tigers beat Guardians 4-1
Cleveland Guardians gift Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera custom guitar
Cleveland Guardians gift Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera custom guitar
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
Kerry Carpenter’s 3-run homer off rookie Tanner Bibee helps Tigers tame Guardians 4-3
Former Cleveland baseball player Manny Ramirez answers a question during a news conference,...
Still the Manny: Slugger Manny Ramírez returns to Cleveland for induction into team’s Hall of Fame