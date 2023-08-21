Local parishes fundraise to get Ukrainian family to the United States

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three weeks ago, the Babailova family moved into a newly renovated home next to Our Lady of Peace Church in Shaker Square.

“To change countries, not so easy,” said Krystina, watching five-year-old Ava ride her bike while her husband worked in a local factory. “It’s difficult.”

The family left Ukraine in March of 2022, first traveling to Europe, then Canada, and finally settling in the United States earlier this month.

“When we left, it was very difficult,” Krystina said. “A lot of people help for us and we want to say thank you.”

Four parishes did fundraisers: Our Lady of Peace, Sacred Heart in Wadsworth, St. Charles Borromeo in Parma, and St. John Vianney in Mentor, all to get the family here.

“Their house was totally destroyed by a bomb,” said Father Gary Chmura, pastor at Our Lady of Peace. “When Sister Mary Rita Harwood need a place for a Ukrainian refugee family, she called us right away. It’s kinda like almost in the DNA of a parish.”

Some of the funds went to renovating the house on East 126th Street and, with the help of Global Cleveland, the family has two years in the U.S.

“If war finish after two year, we are come back, but we will see,” said Krystina. “We don’t know what will be in the future, we don’t know.”

Ava starts Kindergarten at St. Dominic in Shaker Heights this Friday.

