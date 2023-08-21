2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river

FILE - A mother and a child became stuck in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New...
FILE - A mother and a child became stuck in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New Hampshire.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man died over the weekend while rescuing relatives from a New Hampshire river in the second such death in the state less than a week, officials said.

A mother and a child became stuck around midday Sunday in a fast stretch of the Swift River in Albany, New Hampshire, the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

The father, Vincent Parr, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, went in to help and also got caught in the current, investigators said.

The mother and child reached shore safely, but bystanders had to bring Parr to the riverbank. He was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts at the scene.

Parr’s effort to rescue someone in trouble was typical of him, his mother, Becca Parr, said Monday.

“From the day he was born, he was so selfless,’’ she said. “I know he didn’t think for a moment, ‘I could die,’ he just did what he could. He was a loving soul, kind-hearted and never put himself first.”

Parr’s death remains under investigation, and the State Police Marine Patrol is asking witnesses to come forward, authorities said.

Melissa Bagley, 44, of Lynn, Massachusetts, drowned Tuesday while trying to rescue her 10-year-old son, who had fallen into a swift current while visiting Franconia Falls.

The deaths of Parr and Bagley occurred about 20 miles (32 kilometers) apart in the White Mountain National Forest.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Judge hands down lengthy sentence to Lucy Letby, the most prolific child killer in modern UK history
School leaders in Lorain County tell 19 news they support the push for access to healthy free...
Free lunch on the table for Ohio students? Lorain County school advocates call for funding
Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan
Amber Alert issued for missing, endangered 14-day-old twins in Michigan
Michael Brown
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Euclid man wanted for rape