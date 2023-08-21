2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man dumps oil, paint and trash on North Olmsted patio (video)

North Olmsted patio damage
North Olmsted patio damage((Source: North Olmsted police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in identifying the man who vandalized a patio at the Great Northern Village Apartments.

According to police, the suspect dumped oil, paint and trash in the middle of the night.

The resident’s Ring camera caught the entire crime on video, which was then turned over to police.

Police added the suspect may be a disgruntled food delivery driver.

‘If you know who this person is, please contact Officer Schill at the North Olmsted Police Department and help us clean up some real garbage,” posted North Olmsted police on their Facebook page.

The best number for police is 440-777-3535.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

Cartier J. Smith-Johnson (Source: Stow police)
Driver pleads guilty to critically injuring 2 road workers in Stow
Christopher Mason (Source: WOIO)
Sentencing for man convicted of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter
School leaders in Lorain County tell 19 news they support the push for access to healthy free...
Free lunch on the table for Ohio students? Lorain County school advocates call for funding
Michael Brown
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Euclid man wanted for rape