Man dumps oil, paint and trash on North Olmsted patio (video)

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in identifying the man who vandalized a patio at the Great Northern Village Apartments.

According to police, the suspect dumped oil, paint and trash in the middle of the night.

The resident’s Ring camera caught the entire crime on video, which was then turned over to police.

Police added the suspect may be a disgruntled food delivery driver.

‘If you know who this person is, please contact Officer Schill at the North Olmsted Police Department and help us clean up some real garbage,” posted North Olmsted police on their Facebook page.

The best number for police is 440-777-3535.

