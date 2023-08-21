Northeast Ohio Weather: More clouds and humid today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak front rolled through last night. This shifted the wind to a northerly direction. It’s a lake breeze situation today with high temperatures around 80 degrees along the lakeshore. You’ll still be well in the 80s outside of the lake breeze zone. It will be a muggy day. A mostly cloudy sky in the forecast. A shot of cooler and less humid air arrives tomorrow. Partly cloudy sky. A warm front approaches the area Wednesday. More clouds at this time and there will be a few showers and storms across the area.

