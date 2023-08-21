Plane crashes into Jackson Township field after engine loses power
JACKSON TOWNSHP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash near the Fostoria Metropolitan Airport Sunday.
Troopers say the crash happened around 4 p.m. when the Mooney M-20 after the engine lost power.
Pilot James W. Van Hook had to make an emergency landing in a field, highway patrol officials say.
Troopers from the Norwalk Post say the 66-year-old was no injured from the crash.
The crash happened about a third of a mile north of a runway at the airport, near the intersection of Weaver Road and Ecker Road in Jackson Township, according to a press release.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and the incident remains under investigation.
