Plane crashes into Jackson Township field after engine loses power

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash near the Fostoria Metropolitan...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash near the Fostoria Metropolitan Airport Sunday.(Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON TOWNSHP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash near the Fostoria Metropolitan Airport Sunday.

Troopers say the crash happened around 4 p.m. when the Mooney M-20 after the engine lost power.

Pilot James W. Van Hook had to make an emergency landing in a field, highway patrol officials say.

Troopers from the Norwalk Post say the 66-year-old was no injured from the crash.

The crash happened about a third of a mile north of a runway at the airport, near the intersection of Weaver Road and Ecker Road in Jackson Township, according to a press release.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and the incident remains under investigation.

