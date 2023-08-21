Police: 1 person hit by vehicle in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed one person was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

CPD dispatchers say the incident occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. in the area of E. 18th Street and St. Clair Avenue.

CPD did not specify any details on the victim or the circumstances of the crash.

19 News has reached out to CPD for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.