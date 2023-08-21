2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Euclid man wanted for rape

Michael Brown
Michael Brown(Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Monday offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for rape.

U.S. Marshals say 22-year-old Michael Brown, from Euclid, is wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the Nov. 14, 2022 crime.

Records in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas say Brown is also accused of three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

U.S. Marshals say Brown is approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Marshals say Brown is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts has been asked to call 1-866-4WANTED.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

