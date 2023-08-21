Sentencing for man convicted of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 39-year-old man convicted of murdering an Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve will be sentenced in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Monday.

Christopher Mason was found guilty after a bench trial in front of Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands in July.

Christopher Mason ((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Mason shot and killed Allison Dinkins inside her home in the 1300 block of Brittan Rd. just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. 2022.

Neighbors called police after hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, Dinkins was found dead on her living room floor.

Her five-year-old daughter, who was also shot, is being treated at Akron Children’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Marshals arrested Mason on Jan. 3.

