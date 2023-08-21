2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sentencing for man convicted of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter

Christopher Mason (Source: WOIO)
Christopher Mason (Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 39-year-old man convicted of murdering an Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve will be sentenced in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Monday.

Christopher Mason was found guilty after a bench trial in front of Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands in July.

Christopher Mason
Christopher Mason((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Mason shot and killed Allison Dinkins inside her home in the 1300 block of Brittan Rd. just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. 2022.

Neighbors called police after hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, Dinkins was found dead on her living room floor.

Her five-year-old daughter, who was also shot, is being treated at Akron Children’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Marshals arrested Mason on Jan. 3.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

School leaders in Lorain County tell 19 news they support the push for access to healthy free...
‘Food is a human right and especially school meals’: Lorain County school leaders, push for free meals for all Ohio students
Michael Brown
Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Euclid man wanted for rape
Donald Jackson-Gates (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Former Cleveland Mayor Jackson’s great-grandson to be sentenced for murder
Cleveland cartoonist creating change with coloring books
Cleveland cartoonist creating change with coloring books