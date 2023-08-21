Thieves bust into Olmsted Falls home, steal dozens of collectible sneakers worth thousands

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A bold crime took place in the middle of the night as an Olmsted Falls family lay sleeping in their beds.

Thieves broke in and stole dozens of collectible sneakers, worth thousands of dollars, according to police.

The homeowner says many of the sneakers are Jordans and rare. (WOIO-TV)

Olmsted Falls police say it happened early Sunday morning in the 9100 block of Fernwood.

Victim Noel Hall says she still can’t believe this happened.

“They wiped 25 to 30 pairs, I mean we’re talking 10, 15 thousand dollars worth of collectibles,” she said.

“I mean, whoever did it, not only did they wipe the shoes, they were checking shoes... They were checking what they liked, and then leaving what they didn’t.”

Hall’s husband, who did not want to be on camera, said he’s been collecting the sneakers, mostly Jordans, for more than a decade. Many of them are rare.

Olmsted Falls police came out to collect evidence, including checking for prints and reviewing surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.

Noel told 19 News nothing else was stolen from their home, so she feels the crime is targeted.

They’re hopeful police can catch the criminals before they try to re-sell or pawn the Jordans.

“It was somebody’s collection that they loved, spent their whole life saving and working for,” Noel said. “To come in planned and snatch it, I mean it’s just gross.”

At this time, police have not made any arrests.

They are asking anyone with information to come forward to talk with detectives.

Contact them by calling 440-235-1234 or emailing at police@olmstedfalls.org.

