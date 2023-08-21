2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

VIDEO: Sheffield Township police officer spots house fire, gets family to safety

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sheffield Township police officer was in the right place, at the right time Thursday morning.

Officer Kevin Bring was on routine patrol when he spotted a house fire on East River Road.

He jumped right into action, grabbed a fire extinguisher and helped get the people inside out to safety.

The homeowners were using their fire pit on their deck and they thought put it out, according to police.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators shared the video with 19 News as a reminder about fire pit safety.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
The U.S. Department of Justice has released an indictment accusing Jason Shenk of defrauding...
Ohio Amish, Mennonite among groups allegedly scammed out of $32M

Latest News

North Olmsted patio damage
Man dumps oil, paint and trash on North Olmsted patio (video)
The Asian Lantern Festival is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents
Dominican culture
1st Dominican cultural festival being held Saturday in Cleveland