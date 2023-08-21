VIDEO: Sheffield Township police officer spots house fire, gets family to safety

SHEFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sheffield Township police officer was in the right place, at the right time Thursday morning.

Officer Kevin Bring was on routine patrol when he spotted a house fire on East River Road.

He jumped right into action, grabbed a fire extinguisher and helped get the people inside out to safety.

The homeowners were using their fire pit on their deck and they thought put it out, according to police.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators shared the video with 19 News as a reminder about fire pit safety.

