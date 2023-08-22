19 First Alert Day: High heat and a storm threat Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong warm front will be approaching the area Wednesday night. Scattered showers and storms with it. A very hot air mass will be building into northern Ohio by Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be well in the 90s in northwest Ohio. We don’t think it will get as hot in the eastern part of the state. Muggy for everybody however. Areas in northwest Ohio will have a heat index above 105 in some cases. We will have to see how far east the very hot air gets. A cold front tracks through Thursday night. Showers and storms with it. The rain could be heavy at times. The team is monitoring Thursday for any changes to this forecast.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.