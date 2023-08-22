2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

19 First Alert Day: High heat and a storm threat Thursday

Stay safe with the 19 News First Alert Guide
Stay safe with the 19 News First Alert Guide(WOIO)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong warm front will be approaching the area Wednesday night. Scattered showers and storms with it. A very hot air mass will be building into northern Ohio by Thursday. Temperatures are expected to be well in the 90s in northwest Ohio. We don’t think it will get as hot in the eastern part of the state. Muggy for everybody however. Areas in northwest Ohio will have a heat index above 105 in some cases. We will have to see how far east the very hot air gets. A cold front tracks through Thursday night. Showers and storms with it. The rain could be heavy at times. The team is monitoring Thursday for any changes to this forecast.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 21, 2023
Northeast Ohio weather: 19 First Alert Weather Day issued for Thursday
19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 21, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast - Aug. 21, 2023
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/21/2023
19 First Alert Forecast - 8/21/2023
Northeast Ohio Weather: More clouds and humid today
Northeast Ohio Weather: More clouds and humid today