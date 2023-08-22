2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2 violent fugitives arrested in Cleveland by the U.S. Marshals

(Monticello Police department)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a fatal shooting in New York and a man wanted for a fatal shooting at a Cleveland car wash were arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Task Force Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Robert Bryson, 65, was taken into custody at a home near the 1100 lock of Norwood Ave. Bryson allegedly barricaded himself inside the home before being arrested.

Robert Bryson
Robert Bryson((Source: NYC police))

Bryson was wanted for fatally shooting another man on July 18, 2020 in Brooklyn, NY.

He is now locked up in the Cuyahoga County Jail, waiting to be extradited back to New York.

Stafonze Robinson, 23, was arrested at a home in the 18900 block of Homeway Rd. U.S. Marshals said a gun was seized at the time of the arrest.

Cleveland police said Robinson shot and killed David McCray, 40, at a car wash near the 3600 block of Carnegie Ave. on May 25.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “During Operation 216 we will continue to work with our partners at the Cleveland Division of Police and all members of our NOVFTF to arrest the most violent fugitives in an effort to keep Cleveland a safe city for its citizens.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Massillon Washington High School evacuated due to a threat
Shaker Heights attorney guilty of election fraud
Courtland Scales
Trial continues for the man accused of shooting three people in Garfield Heights
Cleveland Police cars
Cleveland shooting kills 21-year-old in West Boulevard neighborhood