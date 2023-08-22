2 violent fugitives arrested in Cleveland by the U.S. Marshals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for a fatal shooting in New York and a man wanted for a fatal shooting at a Cleveland car wash were arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Task Force Tuesday morning.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Robert Bryson, 65, was taken into custody at a home near the 1100 lock of Norwood Ave. Bryson allegedly barricaded himself inside the home before being arrested.

Robert Bryson ((Source: NYC police))

Bryson was wanted for fatally shooting another man on July 18, 2020 in Brooklyn, NY.

He is now locked up in the Cuyahoga County Jail, waiting to be extradited back to New York.

Stafonze Robinson, 23, was arrested at a home in the 18900 block of Homeway Rd. U.S. Marshals said a gun was seized at the time of the arrest.

Cleveland police said Robinson shot and killed David McCray, 40, at a car wash near the 3600 block of Carnegie Ave. on May 25.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “During Operation 216 we will continue to work with our partners at the Cleveland Division of Police and all members of our NOVFTF to arrest the most violent fugitives in an effort to keep Cleveland a safe city for its citizens.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.