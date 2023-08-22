2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron’s Lakeshore Boulevard closed Tuesday, Wednesday due to bridge work

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakeshore Boulevard between Russell Avenue and West South Street August 22 and 23 due to bridge work, Akron police say.

Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 and Ruhlin/Shelly and Sands JV will be working on the I-76 and I-77 beltway bridge, police say.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to Russell Avenue, Manchester Road and West South Street, police say, and northbound will detour to West South Street, Princeton Street and Russell Avenue.

The road will open to traffic at the end of each day, police say.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Cleveland Police cars
Cleveland shooting kills 21-year-old in West Boulevard neighborhood
Courtland Scales
Jury deliberating in the trial for the man accused of shooting three people in Garfield Heights
Verdict to be announced for Shaker Heights attorney accused of election fraud
Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in the Corlett neighborhood late Monday night.
Shooting in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood sends 1 to hospital