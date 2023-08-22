Akron’s Lakeshore Boulevard closed Tuesday, Wednesday due to bridge work

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakeshore Boulevard between Russell Avenue and West South Street August 22 and 23 due to bridge work, Akron police say.

Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 and Ruhlin/Shelly and Sands JV will be working on the I-76 and I-77 beltway bridge, police say.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to Russell Avenue, Manchester Road and West South Street, police say, and northbound will detour to West South Street, Princeton Street and Russell Avenue.

The road will open to traffic at the end of each day, police say.

