2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Amherst officer saves resident unaware home was on fire

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - An Amherst police officer on routine patrol became a hero when he spotted an alarming amount of black smoke and sprang into action, saving the life of an unaware homeowner inside a burning house, APD said.

Pltm. Ford was in the area of Coopers Run and Country Walk when he noticed a concerning amount of black smoke coming from the Country Walk area, according to the Amherst Police Department.

He immediately radioed the Amherst Fire Department to come to the scene as he drove to the house, APD stated.

As he went to see if anyone was at the house, Ford found the homeowner inside and alerted them to the flames, APD said.

Ford escorted the homeowner to safety in the back of his cruiser, away from danger, according to APD.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage has not yet been released.

APD shared these photos of the scene:

Amherst officer saves resident unaware his home was on fire
Amherst officer saves resident unaware his home was on fire(Amherst Police Department)
Amherst officer saves resident unaware his home was on fire
Amherst officer saves resident unaware his home was on fire(Ryan Lamb | Amherst Police Department)
Amherst officer saves resident unaware his home was on fire
Amherst officer saves resident unaware his home was on fire(Amherst Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

VIDEO: Sheffield Village police officer spots house fire, gets family to safety
VIDEO: Sheffield Village police officer spots house fire, gets family to safety
North Olmsted patio damage
Man dumps oil, paint and trash on North Olmsted patio (video)
The Asian Lantern Festival is back at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo!
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extends Asian Lantern Festival
Fraternal twins, Jose III and A-ria share the same birthday as their parents, Jose Jr. & Scierra.
Northeast Ohio twins born on the same day as both parents