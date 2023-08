CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield is getting a 4th chance.

The Browns former #1 pick, who also failed as a starter for Carolina and the LA Rams, was named the Tampa Bay starter Tuesday.

Mayfield went 29-30 in 4 years with Cleveland; he’s 31-38 overall in the NFL.

Baker Mayfield's 1-year contract with the Bucs includes $4.5M in incentives. With Mayfield starting, he'll have a shot at earning them.



Here's at look at his incentive package... @The33rdTeamFB https://t.co/xOn18LfQeF pic.twitter.com/3B9EE6ii1r — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2023

