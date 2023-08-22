Case Western, Department of Justice reach agreement on addressing campus sexual assault/harassment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An agreement between the Department of Justice and Case Western Reserve University was announced on Tuesday, resolving a federal investigation under Title IX regarding the university’s response to complaints of sexual assault and harassment.

According to the DOJ, CWRU has agreed to “undertake campus wide reforms so that students can attend school and participate in Greek life programming free from sex discrimination, including sexual assault, sex-based stalking and retaliation for filing complaints of sex discrimination”.

The Department of Justice looked at how Case Western responded to “student complaints and hundreds of social media reports alleging sexual harassment on campus and a hostile environment in Greek life”. The Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio also aided in the investigation.

The investigation found that “CWRU did not respond appropriately to a well-known climate of sexual harassment in its Greek life program. Further, CWRU employees did not report sexual harassment complaints to the office tasked with responding to such allegations and providing students with support and resources. CWRU fully cooperated during this investigation”.

Greek life is incredibly popular at Case Western with the DOJ claiming that a 1/4th of all undergraduates participate. The school has 10 sororities and 16 fraternities.

The agreement between CWRU and the DOJ will include the below changes:

• Publicizing Title IX policies and protocols and developing user-friendly materials so the CWRU community knows how to report concerns regarding sex discrimination and access resources to address it

• Delivering comprehensive annual training for all students and employees

• Implementing new policies, protocols and well-designed trainings to reform the university’s Greek Life programming

• Providing students who experience sex discrimination with resources to prevent disruptions to their education

• Funding the women’s center, Office of Greek Life and University Health and Counseling Services, as needed, to support students affected by sex discrimination

• Conducting outreach and analyzing trends to strengthen prevention and response to sex discrimination on campus

Case Western sent a statement to 19 News following the agreement which says, in part:

“CWRU takes the moral responsibility to protect our campus community very seriously and we recognize that there is always room for improvement in our efforts to do so. CWRU has already instituted many of the DOJ’s safety recommendations, including intensifying efforts to increase awareness about resources available to report and resolve misconduct, as well as free counseling and support services for all students, faculty and staff. The university has retained an additional external law firm, Jones Day, to provide a subsequent independent review of CWRU’s Title IX processes. This review will help assess whether CWRU had any gaps in its Title IX policies and procedures, allowing the university to further strengthen its efforts moving forward. We recognize that these actions do not alleviate the experiences that some members of our CWRU family have had while on campus. To those impacted, we are committed to fostering trust by further enhancing our resources to provide a vibrant and safe campus experience for all”.

