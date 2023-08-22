Cleveland Pharmacy recovery after robbery: ‘He was questioning, ‘where is your oxy?’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local pharmacy owner is recovering after he says he and one of his employees came face to face with a gun.

“He was questioning, ‘where is your oxy?’” said George Tadross, the Co-owner of MAC Pharmacy.

Tadross said those are words stuck in his head from the terrifying moment he says two men held him and his employee at gunpoint and stole narcotics from the Glenville neighborhood pharmacy.

“They took all the controls, all the C2s,” said Tadross. “Which is very addictive drugs.”

He told 19 News that two masked men rushed inside the MAC Pharmacy in July.

He said as his technician was servicing a customer, one of the men pointed a gun at her.

According to Tadross, the other man came over the second window, jumped over the counter and went directly to the bottle of codeine on the shelf.

“So of course, I was looking at my technician while she had the guy pointing the gun at her.” said Tadross. “I went to the C2 cabinet. I opened the cabinet for him, and he had a bag and he got everything inside that bag.”

Today, the only pharmacy within a three mile radius has tightened up on security with more locks and less customers allowed in the store at a time.

He said his pharmacy became the main source for need medication in the Glenville Neighborhood after the Rite-Aid closed.

“We are telling our customers now the process is a little bit longer because we don’t have these drugs on hand... It’s going to take us at least 24 to 48 hours before we can get these drugs,” said Tadross.

Tadross said as of now he plans to keep serving the Glenville neighborhood but is begging anyone with information to step up and step forward.

“If somebody knows anything about those criminals they can just step up and talk about it,” said Tadross.

