Cleveland RTA driver lies down on bus, scolds riders for being too noisy during break

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While on a brief layover in downtown Cleveland, an RTA bus driver was seen lying down on his bus for more than seven minutes before scolding passengers for making too much noise.

After one of the men on the bus shared a picture of the driver on social media, 19 News obtained the onboard surveillance footage through a public records request.

The video shows the driver pulling into the bus stop near the intersection of Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street near Public Square around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The footage shows him open the front door of the bus so passengers can board during the layover before the next leg of the driver’s run on the #55 route.

As he lies across multiple seats toward the front of the vehicle, riders are seen walking onboard. The security cameras picked up conversations amongst the passengers.

Eventually, the driver sits up.

“Good morning,” a rider said.

“The driver lets you on, you see him laying down... be quiet for a few,” the driver replied. “Jesus Christ! Let me get some rest.”

At least one passenger appeared to respond, but it’s unclear what they said.

“All right, I’ll let you stand outside next time,” the driver said.

A RTA spokesperson downplayed the incident.

“Operators are allowed to take breaks between runs to refresh,” said Public Information Officer Robert Fleig. “When an operator is on break, [they’re] not required to open the bus doors and allow customers onboard to wait until departure. This operator saw that it was dark outside and opened the bus doors as a courtesy to allow customers to wait on the bus instead of outside in the dark.”

It’s unclear if the driver is facing any discipline.

