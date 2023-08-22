Cleveland shooting kills 21-year-old in West Boulevard neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old girl in Cleveland on Monday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner reported Kayla Harris as a suspected homicide Tuesday morning.

Cleveland police say the 21-year-old was brought to MetroHealth Medical Center by private car.

The shooting happened at West 90th Street and Denison Avenue in the West boulevard neighborhood, police say.

Harris is reported to have been shot in the stomach, police confirm.

