Fairview Park school guard honored for 50th year of service

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairview Park is recognizing “one of the hardest working and resilient of the School Guards” as she commences her 50th year as a crossing guard on Aug. 22, 2023.

Roberta “Bobbie” Wright has crossed five generations of Fairview Park families, according to Fairview Park Police Chief Paul D. Shepard.

Shepard said is is a privilege to be the fifth police chief Wright has worked for.

Wright has also served as an auxiliary police officer for Fairview Park since 1987, Shepard said.

“She is incredibly caring and giving,” Shepard stated. “Bobbie puts others before herself almost always.”

The school year starts tomorrow, here at the Fairview Park Police Department we are ready to do everything in our power to make this another safe year for our students. One of the reasons we are successful is because the hard work and selfless service of our school crossing guards. Day in and day out through all types of weather they come to work and help our children get to school safely. Each one of them is a credit the City of Fairview Park.

Chief Paul D. Shepard​

Be sure to thank Wright for her service if you see her at the intersection of West 220th Street and Alexander Road near Gilles-Sweet School in the morning and afternoon on school days.

The Fairview Park Police Department shared these past and present pictures of Wright:

