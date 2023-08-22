2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts man in connection with death of 13-year-old Akron girl

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Summit County Grand Jury indicted a 30-year-old man in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl earlier this summer.

Keith Earley was indicted on the charges of gross abuse of a corpse and failure to report knowledge of a death.

The body of Melanie Elkins was found on Minordy Place, behind a home in the 400 block of S. Arlington St., around 12:55 p.m. on June 12.

Melanie Elkins
Melanie Elkins(Source: Gofundme)
Officers responded to the area after a citizen found the body.

“The autopsy has been completed and results are pending while further testing can be performed. There was no significant trauma noted during the autopsy examination,” said Summit County Medical Examiner spokesman Gary Guenther.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said investigations tracked Earley to Mansfield, where he was taken into custody without incident on Aug. 11.

Earley is currently booked in the Summit County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

