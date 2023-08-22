Jury deliberating in the trial for the man accused of shooting three people in Garfield Heights
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury members began deliberating Tuesday in the trial for the man charged in a triple shooting in Garfield Heights in 2021.
The trial for Courtland Scales began Aug. 16 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jennifer O’Donnell.
According to police, on Oct. 29, 2021, Scales, 32, shot a group of people outside the Unkut Lounge near Turney Road and Vernon Avenue.
A 28-year-old man died from his injuries.
Officers said a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man survived, but suffered serious injuries.
Scales fled the scene and was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on Dec. 1, 2022 in Maple Heights.
He is charged with:
- One count of aggravated murder
- Two counts of murder
- Six counts of felonious assault
- Two counts of attempted murder
- One count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises
- One count of having weapons under disability