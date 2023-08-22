2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Jury deliberating in the trial for the man accused of shooting three people in Garfield Heights

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury members began deliberating Tuesday in the trial for the man charged in a triple shooting in Garfield Heights in 2021.

The trial for Courtland Scales began Aug. 16 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jennifer O’Donnell.

According to police, on Oct. 29, 2021, Scales, 32, shot a group of people outside the Unkut Lounge near Turney Road and Vernon Avenue.

A 28-year-old man died from his injuries.

Courtland Scales
Courtland Scales((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Officers said a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man survived, but suffered serious injuries.

Scales fled the scene and was arrested by the U.S. Marshals on Dec. 1, 2022 in Maple Heights.

He is charged with:

  • One count of aggravated murder
  • Two counts of murder
  • Six counts of felonious assault
  • Two counts of attempted murder
  • One count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises
  • One count of having weapons under disability

Most Read

The Libson Police Department said 37-year-old Ashley Croley escaped from the Eastern Ohio...
Police looking for woman who escaped from Ohio prison
A judge in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 14 found Mackenzie Shirilla,...
Strongsville teen convicted of double murder in 2022 crash sentenced to life in prison
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
An Akron-based restaurant announced new rules for patrons regarding dress code earlier this week.
Northeast Ohio restaurant enforces new dress code
It's the exact kind of email we've all been told to delete as a scam. But in this case the...
Yes, it’s free money! Suspicious email is actually legit and is your FirstEnergy settlement

Latest News

Cleveland Police cars
Cleveland shooting kills 21-year-old in West Boulevard neighborhood
Verdict to be announced for Shaker Heights attorney accused of election fraud
Traffic alert
Akron’s Lakeshore Boulevard closed Tuesday, Wednesday due to bridge work
Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in the Corlett neighborhood late Monday night.
Shooting in Cleveland’s Corlett neighborhood sends 1 to hospital