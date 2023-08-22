Massillon Washington High School evacuated due to a threat

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Students an staff members were evacuated from Massillon Washington High School Tuesday morning due to a threat.

School officials said both Massillon police and the Stark County Sheriff’s deputies are responding.

At this time, there is no further information being released, but school officials said they will keep parents and guardians update.

This is a developing story. Please return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.