Massillon Washington High School evacuated due to a threat

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Students an staff members were evacuated from Massillon Washington High School Tuesday morning due to a threat.

School officials said both Massillon police and the Stark County Sheriff’s deputies are responding.

At this time, there is no further information being released, but school officials said they will keep parents and guardians update.

This is a developing story. Please return to 19 News for updates.

