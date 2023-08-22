New Franklin fire asks residents to avoid area of working fire until further notice

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials are asking people in New Franklin to avoid the area of a working structure fire until further notice.

According to New Franklin Fire Department, the fire is in the area of Cleveland-Massillon and Grill Roads.

They are currently on scene of the fire and working to extinguish it.

The department has not yet released the cause of the fire or any related injuries.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.