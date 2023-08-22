2 Strong 4 Bullies
New Franklin fire asks residents to avoid area of working fire until further notice(Source: New Franklin Fire Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials are asking people in New Franklin to avoid the area of a working structure fire until further notice.

According to New Franklin Fire Department, the fire is in the area of Cleveland-Massillon and Grill Roads.

They are currently on scene of the fire and working to extinguish it.

The department has not yet released the cause of the fire or any related injuries.

